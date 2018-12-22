The partial government shutdown forced the closure of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument as well as visitor services at other national parks in the state, the National Park Service announced.
During government shutdowns, parks may only staff enough people to "carry out the essential activities" of the specific site, mainly to protect life and property, according to the Department of the Interior.
Here are the closures in Colorado:
- Areas of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park are accessible, "however access may change without notice, and there are no NPS-provided services," the park posted on its Facebook page.
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument will be closed during the government shutdown.
- Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The visitor center and entrance station will be closed, and no visitor services will be available. Parking lots may also be closed due to lack of snow removal.
- Mesa Verde National Park will remain open. All visitor facilities and services are closed. Spruce Tree Terrace Cafe is open Dec. 22 and 23.
- Rocky Mountain National Park will remain open, though visitor services will be suspended.
During the shutdown, parks will not be updating their social media or websites.
For more information, go to https://www.doi.gov/shutdown.