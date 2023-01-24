Academy School District 20 will implement new start and end times beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release. The district first presented its recommended schedule modifications to the school board last week.

All elementary schools will run 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., middle schools will run 8:50 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. and high schools will run 8:10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Challenger Middle School will be the only exception, running 8:20 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

The change will give students more time to sleep and relieve some of the district’s transportation issues. The 40-minute difference in start times is the minimum duration necessary for buses to run their routes, according to the release.

“We understand this is a significant change and presents a variety of challenges to family schedules, work schedules, and before/after school activities,” the release reads. “We are therefore exploring strategies to help mitigate the impacts of these challenges. We will share more information about that in the coming days/weeks.”

D-20 serves approximately 26,000 students across 40 schools, making it one of the largest districts in the Pikes Peak Region.

The district acted on the recommendation of the School Start and End Times Task Force, which included students, staff, health care experts and parents and guardians. The task force spent two years reviewed, analyzed, and researched schedules to determine the potential impact of changes. The group found different grade levels have optimal school start times, and adjusting bell schedules accordingly is beneficial for students in several ways.

“When you sit and listen to what these doctors say about the need for sleep for adolescents, you can’t help but say, ‘oh, my gosh, the right thing to do would be to have adolescent kids start later, because they need more time,’” assistant superintendent for learning services Susan Field said at Thursday’s school board meeting. “Anybody who has a teenager knows that kids that are 14, 15, 13, whatever, don’t go to bed at 9 o’clock. They’re just getting started at 9’clock.”