Northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard reopened Saturday afternoon after being shut down for several hours while crews tackled a broken fire hydrant.

Crews began work on the hydrant and the roadway at around midnight Friday, after the hydrant was hit by a vehicle. Police said that a sinkhole opened on northbound lanes, and crews closed the lanes on North Academy Boulevard between East Bijou Street and Airport Road.

At around 12:40 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted that northbound lanes had been reopened, adding that crews were still working in the area.

