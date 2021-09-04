Northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard reopened Saturday afternoon after being shut down for several hours while crews tackled a broken fire hydrant.

Crews began work on the hydrant and the roadway at around midnight Friday, after the hydrant was hit by a vehicle. Police said that a sinkhole opened on northbound lanes, and crews closed the lanes on North Academy Boulevard between East Bijou Street and Airport Road.

Northbound Academy is closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou due to a sink hole in the roadway. Crews are on scene working to repair the roadway. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area. @CSPDComCenter @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 4, 2021

At around 12:40 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted that northbound lanes had been reopened, adding that crews were still working in the area.