One person died early Friday in a crash at North Academy Boulevard. Photo by Gazette news partner, KKTV.
One person died and another is injured after two cars crashed on North Academy Boulevard early Friday morning, closing all lanes of Academy.

Both directions of Academy are now open as of 7:15 a.m.

The accident happened where Academy crosses over Platte Avenue, about 12:15 a.m., police said.

A utility truck had turned left at a green light from southbound Academy when a black sedan hit the truck, according to police.

The passenger of the sedan died at the hospital at about 4 a.m., police said.

Police have not released any names and no arrests have been made. This is the city's ninth traffic-related fatality of the year.

It was the second fatal crash this week in the city. On Thursday, a 58-year-old man and a dog were killed in a crash on Platte Ave., near Peterson Air Force Base.

