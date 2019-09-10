A District 20 school is increasing security Tuesday following rumors of a threat targeting the campus.
A district spokesperson said the rumors were sparked Monday when some students at Mountain Ridge Middle School thought they overheard a classmate making threats towards the school. The potential threat then spread across social media.
"Our school administration immediately contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Academy District 20 (ASD20) security. After conducting a thorough threat assessment, we do not believe there is a safety concern to our students or school," Principal Jeffrey Sterk wrote in a letter to parents.
Sterk complimented students and staff for "maintaining their focus on learning" Monday "amidst a sea of social media."
Though police and faculty do not believe there is any danger to students, the school is heightening security as a precaution on Tuesday. Classes and all school operations will otherwise be normal.