A grab-and-go lunch, face masks for students and employees, staggered school schedules and small-group cohorts that students will stay in all day to minimize switching classrooms are among Academy School District 20's the return-to-school plans amidst the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
The Pikes Peak region’s largest school district, with more than 26,600 students, released its plans to parents Friday, following many of the protocols the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents Association recommended in June and public health guidelines.
Reopening schools for the fall is not being influenced by state or federal politics, Superintendent Tom Gregory said in a letter to parents.
“Decisions are being based on what is best for student learning and growth in a safe and healthy environment,” he said.
A full-time online learning option for families who don’t want their children to return to on-site schooling or are medically unable to attend school in person also will be offered.
Parents are being asked to fill out a return to school survey so the district can gauge how many students will want to attend in-person classes and how many will want online only instruction.
Nearly 60% indicated they would return to school buildings in the fall in a June survey the district conducted regarding parent and family expectations for fall.
One-quarter of students preferred a hybrid model combining in-person with online lessons.
That model is not being offered, Cortez said, adding that could change.
“Right now our approach is in-person with safety protocols in place or full-time online, she said.
“However, that said, we must remain flexible because we don’t know what tomorrow holds, and all of this is dependent on COVID-19, not our plans,” Cortez said. “If we get back and realize things are not working well, we will be agile.”
A backup plan to switch to remote teaching for all, should the governor close schools again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also is being created.
Gregory said the district is working on making sure all students and teachers have adequate electronic devices and internet connectivity.
The earlier parent and family survey, which produced nearly 11,000 responses, showed just over half of respondents thought teachers provided the proper support for their children to successfully engage in remote learning. About 17% disagreed and one-third neither agreed nor disagreed.
Some 37% of students were engaged “a great deal” with electronic learning, 48% “a little” and 12% not at all, the survey showed.
In a separate survey of just over 1,000 teachers, more than one-third of teachers disagreed that they had had proper training on delivering remote learning.
Some 62% of teachers said their students were engaged "just a little," with 35% indicating their students were engaged "a great deal."
Just 10% of responding teachers wanted a fully online model, and 52% desiring in-person classes. One in five teachers preferred a hybrid learning format.
Other changes for fall include families will self-regulate health assessments of whether students are sick or not; they will not be conducted at schools. High schools will provide two three-hour blocks of instruction in small groups, and students with open periods or study hall will be asked to leave the campus by personal or district transportation to reduce the number of students on site.