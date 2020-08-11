Volunteer Iva Divinnie helps with sorting and stuffing 10,000 backpacks full of donated school supplies in preparation for the Backpack Bash event, to equip El Paso County students who are in need of supplies, in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way led the collaborated effort with other local organizations to provide students in elementary, middle, and high schools with the supplies they need to start the upcoming school year. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each family can visit one Backpack Bash location, and each child must be present to receive a backpack. Backpacks will be distributed at five drive-though locations. Attendees are asked to wear masks to ensure COVID-19 safety. August 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd. Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way. Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St. August. 8, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road. Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Pkwy in Monument. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)