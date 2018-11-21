A cadet was dismissed from the Air Force Academy and will face jail time after he was convicted for cocaine use and lying to investigators Tuesday.
Junior cadet Ethan Walton, who was recruited for football, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, which will be capped at the 30 days under a pretrial agreement with the school’s superintendent.
Walton tested positive for cocaine in May during a routine drug test, court papers show. When he was confronted about the test by Air Force Office of Special Investigations, he claimed that his food from a Tejon Street watering hole was drugged.
His explanation resulted in a charge of making a “false official statement,” a federal felony.
He then lied again two weeks later when he was questioned about an alleged trip to Las Vegas with classmates, resulting in a second count of making a false statement.
