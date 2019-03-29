All southbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard have reopened following a repair of sinkhole that closed several lanes between Bradley Road and Milton E. Proby Parkway Friday afternoon.
The road opened after being down to one lane Friday, and closed completely for much of the day on Thursday.
Traffic is backed up down S. Academy, but still moving. The road is still down to one lane, so avoid the area and take alternate routes if you can. pic.twitter.com/7nX1LLW7f9— El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) March 29, 2019