South Academy Boulevard is open following sink hole repairs Thursday, but road work will continue Friday, El Paso County Public Works said in a news release.
Lanes of southbound Academy opened about 10 p.m. Thursday when crews patched the road and placed temporary steel plates over the damage.
Work will continue Friday on Academy between Bradley Road and Milton E. Proby Parkway, crews said.
Drivers are asked to slow their speeds through the area and local law enforcement will be monitoring.
The road sunk in at the seams Thursday where the Academy bridge crosses over Bradley Road, the county said in a news release.