South Academy Boulevard will be down to one lane during lunchtime Friday after a sink hole damaged the road Thursday, El Paso County Public Works said in a news release.
Southbound Academy opened about 10 p.m. Thursday after crews placed temporary steel plates over the damage between Bradley Road and Milton E. Proby Parkway, the release said.
Public works crews will begin paving operations midday Friday, meaning Academy will be down to one lane in the area, the county said on Twitter.
Traffic is backed up down S. Academy, but still moving. The road is still down to one lane, so avoid the area and take alternate routes if you can. pic.twitter.com/7nX1LLW7f9— El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) March 29, 2019
A spokesman for the public works department, Ryan Parsell, said crews will focus on inspections early Friday.
"Crews anticipate doing more of the permanent work on Monday, so there is a higher probability of a lane or two closing on Monday. Weather permitting, of course." Parsell said in an email.
Speed limits have been lowered to 30 mph through the area and local law enforcement will be monitoring.
The road sunk in at the seams Thursday where the Academy bridge crosses over Bradley Road, the county said in a news release.