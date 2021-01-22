Air Academy High School held their graduation and took measures to keep it safe. It was the first of five School District 20 graduations was held Monday, June 22, 2020 at the D-20 Stadium. Graduates were seated between two family or friends and six feet apart from other graduates and their guests in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines. The graduates didn’t get to cross the stage to get their diplomas, but stood at their seats when their name was called.