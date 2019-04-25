A person possibly involved in a disturbance and fire at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a shot was fired by a police officer, department spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 2475 Hancock Expressway.
No information about the shooting or the person who was taken to the hospital was released. It is unknown if the person was shot by the officer. Neither of the two officers involved were injured, Sokolik said.
The shooting is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. A neutral agency typically investigates whenever deadly force is used by an officer to avoid conflicts of interest.
A disturbance was reported at the apartments at 4:27 p.m.. The fire at the same apartment was reported shortly after 5 p.m.
Police did not say if the fire was set by the person involved in the disturbance.
About 70 people who live in the same wing of the complex have had to leave their homes while the shooting and fire are investigated, Fire Department Capt. Brian Vaughan said. The Red Cross is providing shelter for them, he said.