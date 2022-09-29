More than three-dozen students from Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Monument are among the 1% of U.S. high school students named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a recent news release. About 200 students across Colorado qualified as national semifinalists.

The high school seniors will compete for nearly $28 million in National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded next summer. About 95% of the 16,000 national semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and about half the finalists will earn a scholarship, program officials said.

This year’s crop of potential National Merit scholars entered the 2023 competition during their junior year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. To qualify as a finalist, a student must “earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test,” the release stated.

Semifinalists must also have an exemplary academic record throughout high school, be recommended by an official from his or her high school, and submit an essay, officials said.

Students who qualify as finalists will be notified in February, according to the release. The 2023 scholarship winners will be announced in four news releases beginning in April and ending in July.

Here’s the list of local National Merit Semifinalists:

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN H. S.

Cole, Joshua J.

Katen, Claire A.

Mehall, Michael H.

COLLEGE PATHWAYS AT THE CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Jones, Kellen S.

Martinez, Victoria G.

Rutherford, Anda J.

COLORADO SPRINGS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Pauls, Andrew W.

COLORADO SPRINGS SCHOOL

Garrett, Nathan G.

CORONADO H. S.

Van’t Land, Britania A.

Waddell, Lynnea N.

DISCOVERY CANYON CAMPUS H. S.

Kishoreh, Deshna Jain

Roy, Shreeya

FOUNTAIN VALLEY SCHOOL

Brown, Emma C.

LIBERTY H. S.

Schneiderman, Noah A.

THOMAS MAC LAREN SCHOOL

Fogg, Jeth A.

PINE CREEK H. S.

Chung, Caleb A.

George, Nathan B.

Ko, Dana T.

Maramba, Eve M.

RAMPART H. S.

Dykes, Joshua J.

Nambiar, Achyut

THE VANGUARD SCHOOL

Abraham, Morgan P.

Brown, Marcus I.

Wilson, Elisa C.

AIR ACADEMY H. S.

Durrenberger, Jack Q.

Feilke, John L.

Speetjens, Kristopher M.

Zou, Elaine

MANITOU SPRINGS H.S.

Elanor Fugate

LEWIS PALMER H. S.

Clark, Tristan

Flinn, Elise A.

Weeks, Robert A.

PALMER RIDGE H. S.

McVay, Lawson W.

Sapp, Nathanael J.

Satterlee, Laine E.

Weitzel, Grace C.

Wickert, Cole R.