More than three-dozen students from Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Monument are among the 1% of U.S. high school students named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a recent news release. About 200 students across Colorado qualified as national semifinalists.
The high school seniors will compete for nearly $28 million in National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded next summer. About 95% of the 16,000 national semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and about half the finalists will earn a scholarship, program officials said.
This year’s crop of potential National Merit scholars entered the 2023 competition during their junior year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. To qualify as a finalist, a student must “earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test,” the release stated.
Semifinalists must also have an exemplary academic record throughout high school, be recommended by an official from his or her high school, and submit an essay, officials said.
Students who qualify as finalists will be notified in February, according to the release. The 2023 scholarship winners will be announced in four news releases beginning in April and ending in July.
Here’s the list of local National Merit Semifinalists:
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN H. S.
Cole, Joshua J.
Katen, Claire A.
Mehall, Michael H.
COLLEGE PATHWAYS AT THE CLASSICAL ACADEMY
Jones, Kellen S.
Martinez, Victoria G.
Rutherford, Anda J.
COLORADO SPRINGS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Pauls, Andrew W.
COLORADO SPRINGS SCHOOL
Garrett, Nathan G.
CORONADO H. S.
Van’t Land, Britania A.
Waddell, Lynnea N.
DISCOVERY CANYON CAMPUS H. S.
Kishoreh, Deshna Jain
Roy, Shreeya
FOUNTAIN VALLEY SCHOOL
Brown, Emma C.
LIBERTY H. S.
Schneiderman, Noah A.
THOMAS MAC LAREN SCHOOL
Fogg, Jeth A.
PINE CREEK H. S.
Chung, Caleb A.
George, Nathan B.
Ko, Dana T.
Maramba, Eve M.
RAMPART H. S.
Dykes, Joshua J.
Nambiar, Achyut
THE VANGUARD SCHOOL
Abraham, Morgan P.
Brown, Marcus I.
Wilson, Elisa C.
AIR ACADEMY H. S.
Durrenberger, Jack Q.
Feilke, John L.
Speetjens, Kristopher M.
Zou, Elaine
MANITOU SPRINGS H.S.
Elanor Fugate
LEWIS PALMER H. S.
Clark, Tristan
Flinn, Elise A.
Weeks, Robert A.
PALMER RIDGE H. S.
McVay, Lawson W.
Sapp, Nathanael J.
Satterlee, Laine E.
Weitzel, Grace C.
Wickert, Cole R.