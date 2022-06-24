Downtown Colorado Springs was abuzz Friday evening with the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest taking over Tejon Street, the Colorado Avalanche fans watching their team play for a Stanley Cup, and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks playing a big game at Weidner Field.
Shouts of our bodies, our choice at abortion rights rally at Açaia Park. Story to come @csgazette pic.twitter.com/Mu5PByaUFE— Hugh Johnson (@ByHughJohnson) June 25, 2022
That didn't stop hundreds of abortion-rights activists from attending a rally and marching down the busy downtown streets with chants of "We won't go back!" and "My body, my choice!" echoing off the buildings in reaction to Friday's news that the Supreme Court had overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had guaranteed abortion rights.
"I'm just aghast that we're going backwards," rally attendee Sam Kaffine said. "I was like 'surely, cooler heads will prevail and common sense will.' That's not what's happening so, damn it, it's time to get out there again, I guess."
Kaffine will be looking to volunteer in support of abortion rights moving forward.
The rally, put on by Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America, began around 6 p.m. in Acacia Park, where rally attendees shared personal stories of why abortion access is important to them. The crowd then marched to Sen. Michael Bennet's office on the north end of Tejon Street, back down to Sen. John Hickenlooper's office farther south on Tejon and back to the park.
Christian Miller, who attended the rally with his partner, said he was inspired by the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969. He felt if they could make a difference then, perhaps he could do the same by getting out and adding his voice to those who need it.
"Obviously, we should have codified (Roe)," Miller said. And then we should have started working on things like education and homelessness. It seems like these simple things would taken care of by our leaders in power, no?"
The march took the protesters into the heart of Fan Fest, where they were met with applause and cheers from some who would also join in the chants to shouts of protest and waving of the American flag from others in support of former President Donald Trump.
Amy Gray, who said she helped organize the event, said Friday's actual ruling still hurt even it was leaked over a month ago.
"Even though you know it's coming, when it actually happens, you feel like you got punched in the gut," she said. "I didn't even have words, I couldn't even speak, I cried and then I organized and we pulled this together ... and there's no better place I'd rather be on a Friday night than standing for my own rights."
The protesters intend to take to the streets again this weekend with another march planned for Saturday.