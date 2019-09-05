Colorado Springs broke a daily heat record Thursday — the third record set this week — when the temperature reached 94 degrees, said officials from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The city's previous record for Sept. 5 was set in 1995, when the mercury hit 93 degrees, the weather service reported.
The high temperature in Colorado Springs through 1258 PM has been 94 degrees. This breaks the previous record high for today of 93 degrees...which was set in 1995 and in 1960.— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 5, 2019
This week's scorching temps follow a trend from August, in which two all-time daily high temperatures were set.
Forecasters predict a drop in temperatures this weekend, though, with highs expected to hit 86 degrees on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.
See the full weekend forecast from the weather service here.