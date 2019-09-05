Labor Day heat (copy)

An all-time high temperature was recorded in Colorado Springs Thursday, said officials at The National Weather Service. 

Colorado Springs broke a daily heat record Thursday — the third record set this week — when the temperature reached 94 degrees, said officials from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

The city's previous record for Sept. 5 was set in 1995, when the mercury hit 93 degrees, the weather service reported. 

This week's scorching temps follow a trend from August, in which two all-time daily high temperatures were set. 

Forecasters predict a drop in temperatures this weekend, though, with highs expected to hit 86 degrees on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. 

