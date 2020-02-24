Did you get an an alert for a snow squall on your phone Monday morning? Did you wonder what it meant?

Monday's intense, but very brief snow storm, was a snow squall. The National Weather Service in Pueblo began issuing alerts for this winter phenomena for the first time this year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Residents in El Paso and Teller counties received an alert warning about a "dangerous snow squall" initially located in Lake George about 9 a.m. that eventually made its way to Colorado Springs.

"These [alerts] are a warning that you're driving into this snow squall, so pull over or slow down. They're designed to prevent horrific multi-vehicle traffic accidents that happen during snow squalls that quickly ice the roads," said meteorologist Steve Hodanish.

Hodanish compared the weather event to the severe thunderstorms we typically see during summer months that bring brief, heavy downpours. A snow squall is an isolated snowband that is likely to bring a short burst of heavy snow and strong winds to a region, but it typically lasts less than an hour, Hodanish said.

Highways 24 and 67 travelers in Teller County should be aware of a quick burst of snow and reduced visibility in a passing snow squall, as CDOT cameras are indicating on Wilkerson Pass at 930 am. This camera had blue skies only 10 minutes before! #cowx pic.twitter.com/qxm8acRpfS — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 24, 2020

At 9:30 a.m., the weather service's cameras showed white out conditions on Wilkerson Pass and said the camera showed blue skies just 10 minutes before.

The squall brought white-out conditions and life-threatening travel to the Pikes Peak area for about an hour. By about 11 a.m., the sun was out shining again.