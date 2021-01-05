Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.