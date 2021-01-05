Six hundred Colorado Springs youngsters can play soccer for free this spring thanks to donations, the city announced Tuesday.
The deal will go to 300 preschool through kindergarten kids and and another 300 in the 1st through 2nd grade divisions who are the first register through the city's parks department. Their fees are paid thanks to a grant from Comcast NBCUniversal and funds from Children's Hospital Colorado, according to a news release from the city.
Both organizations will also recruit coaches from their staffs, the city said.
"Making soccer free means access to a healthy and beneficial activity for kids regardless of their income bracket," said Jamie Fabos, chief communications officer for the city. "This program is even more important now, given the emotional, economic and social impacts of the pandemic, and is a sign of a return to normalcy."
Additionally, from Jan. 5-10, students who are wearing a youth sports jersey or who have proof of registration will receive free admission at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the release stated.
The city offered free soccer to 500 kids last year thanks to donated funds, driving record registration. But spring and fall youth sports were canceled due to the pandemic. They'll resume in March, according to the press release.
Youth soccer registration opened Jan. 4 and can be completed online or via walk-in. There is no registration fee for the 600, but a $3 processing fee applies to online applications.
The city said the program strives to offer opportunities to children of all abilities; call 385-6964 for more details.