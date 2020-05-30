Dear son,
I’m afraid without a real graduation ceremony this year you’re stuck with a commencement address from the old man.
Pathetic, I know. But I’d hate to deprive you of that time-honored, excruciating ritual just because of a little coronavirus. And believe it or not, these lost rituals do serve an important purpose. More on that later.
So here goes.
First of all, congrats on the new, utterly useless hat. It looks good on you despite the fact that it is a square and your head is round. You’ve always worn hats well, though, so perhaps you’ll find another day and place to put this one to good use. You look great in your gown, too. You’ll find that in the future, whenever men want to seem really, really important, they dress in women’s gowns. Professors at commencement, Supreme Court justices, the pope. I’m not sure why this is.
Secondly, I’m hoping this time of virtual realities and social distancing has a reverse effect on all you 2020 grads. I’m guessing it will be defining, actually. Years from now, your class’s ingenuity in dealing with this pandemic may prove to be a lasting bond. When people hear you graduated with the Class of 2020, they’ll say, “Oh, that was the year of the Great Pandemic,” and they’ll want to hear your war stories.
My wish is that you will become the anti-distance generation because of it, that you will rebel long and hard for the rest of your lives against the whole idea of social distance between you and your peers. I pray that your class might reteach the rest of us, perhaps, the sheer value of realness and closeness, of togetherness, how small our differences really are, especially in the face of a threat that can actually kill you. Using what you’ve learned during this isolated time, I’ll hope you’ll find new ways to use technology to bring the world closer together. Perhaps you and your classmates will be the We Generation, exemplars of our hidden solidarity.
Watching you handle this thing and your teenage years with great humor and grace, here’s what I’ve learned:
Distance like this makes the heart bigger, I think. And louder. Your mom and I hear your heart beat louder now than before, for your friends and family and people you dearly treasure and miss, from next door and across the country.
From what I see, you care about everything and everyone around you just a little more sharply now, and it seems to me you are determined to share the noise in your heart with them without worrying about its noisiness. “I miss the bad as well as the good,” you said to me. “Any interaction.”
Navigating these days of absence makes you realize, I hope, that you can’t insulate yourself from sadness without insulating yourself from happiness. The distances perhaps help you understand the capacity of your own heart for big emotion, and for showing it. The heart is a muscle after all. The sadnesses stretch it — and the highs will get higher, even if the lows will get lower. Be glad of that. You’ll feel bigger because of that, somewhere beyond the cramped emotional crouch many of us men of the past have lived our lives too much within. I haven’t found that I’ve gained much control over such things as years have passed: The heart needs to stretch.
How do you deal with future lows like this? After a lifetime of answering that question wrong, I’ve concluded this: Friends are the best medicine. The thing I value most from my college education is the lifelong friendships I formed then. This is the thing I most wish for you in your college years, to come away with lifelong friendships like I did. I want this more for you than great grades and a great job and a million dollars.
My college friends have made me feel like I have run my life with the lions. They have challenged me to go places I didn’t know were there, to think in ways other people don’t even think of. They’ve called me out and laughed me off. But they keep coming back year after year, making me drink too much beer and carrying me through, sometimes during the times I least deserved them. There is no ROI or cost benefit analysis on friendship. It’s just there, like a mystery, the gift you didn’t ask for.
At the moment, coronavirus has destroyed all the traditional ways of saying goodbye to your friends and your youth, I’m afraid. Us parents care more about such things than you do, I’m sure. But doing those goodbyes right is as important as the hellos. As you come to the end of high school, the rituals of parties, ceremonies, diplomas are meant to remind you that despite all the differences teenagers endure, everyone has been in this together. Those rituals, as silly as they are, somehow manage to carry that mission off. Tapping into your corona ingenuity, I hope you and your closest friends can create your own ritual to do the same. We parents will help.
Our two biggest regrets as parents are that you didn’t get to win that state baseball championship that I’m absolutely positive your team would have won, and that we didn’t get to watch you receive your diploma in person.
We did go up to the zoo parking lot with a few other parents in their cars and listen to the Will Rogers shrine play “Pomp and Circumstance” at 20:20 o’clock the other night. It was lonesome and a bit sad, I’m not going to lie. But then, fittingly, we heard a lion at the zoo roar. And without a word passed, we thought of you and the Class of 2020 at large. Contemplating your future roars brought quiet smiles to our faces.
So this is your time, now.
Roar away, Loudhearts. Roar away.