More of our history than we probably care to admit has been driven less by grand social movements than by personal passions, like a boy trying to impress a girl.

That’s the reason, of course, for Colorado Springs.

Our beloved founder, Will Palmer, had promised to settle down in New York after falling in love with the daughter of a friend of a friend, Queen Mellon of Long Island.

But his time out traipsing around in the mountains looking for places to build railroads had affected him too deeply, as it has so many of us.

“The tonic climate and elastic air of the Rockies, their majesty and friendliness and simplicity, the heady freedom and infinite horizons, had spoiled him forever for the cramped and soggy East,” explained Marshall Sprague in his quirky history, “Newport in the Rockies.”

When Will came upon the future site of Colorado Springs and roamed around Garden of the Gods and the grassy valleys of Fountain and Monument creeks, all in the glorious shadow of Pikes Peak, he believed he’d found a way to lure Queen from civilization out to the mountains.

“Here was the one spot in the whole Wild West fit for Queen Mellen of Flushing, Long Island,” wrote Sprague.

Thus a city without any real economic reason to exist was born.

“The primary reason people located here was aesthetic,” Mayor John Suthers told me recently. There was no coal, no gold, no transportation hub here, no real river to speak of, he said. “This is very unique in the creation of cities.”

Matt Mayberry, cultural services manager for the city, said "the vision that's outlined by Palmer was that this was to be the most attractive place to build a home in the West. That was his vision statement.”

So here we are 149 years later, still finding our footing within that vision mixing Eastern culture with Western earthiness, as we begin the one-year countdown to our sesquicentennial.

The city plans a host of birthday events in the coming year, including dramatic improvements to the founding parks, Acacia, Antlers and Alamo Square. The ponds in Monument Valley will be restored to their original glory, and 18,071 trees (1871, get it?) will be planted to bring us back closer to that original vision of a “leafy green community that would bring people here to live.”

City leaders are encouraging all men to grow fanciful beards over the next year and show them off at an event planned for next June called “Beards, Bonnets, Brews and Bourbon” at Rock Ledge Ranch.

The year of festivities will culminate with a grand Tejon Street festival on July 31, 2021, celebrating the oldest part of our community and the original founding site of Colorado Springs.

We at The Gazette will be diving into our archives in the coming year to bring alive pieces of our history, too, peeling back through the layers that have been accumulating over the years to tell the story of our unique metamorphosis.

“We have a fascinating history … it seems like about every 20 years, we go through reinventions as a community,” Mayberry said.

An example of that is the discovery of gold at Cripple Creek, which happens to coincide with our exact 20th anniversary as a town, a change that brought new wealth and a new era of gentility to Colorado Springs.

“Every time we go through one of these reinventions we tend not to discard everything that's happened in the past,” Mayberry adds. Rather, we add a new layer.

The result is a town with multiple personalities and multiple enduring themes, but also a town that is incredibly adaptable as new economic opportunities emerge.

One of the enduring personality traits is Palmer's vision and founding principles that tie us to a sense of place.

Another one is our enduring connection to health care, and our self-made reputation as a city of wellness. Colorado Springs started as a city whose very vapors were believed to help cure tuberculosis. That sense of the city as a tonic place has persisted in our culture, expressing itself over the years in our love of the outdoors and ability to be active 12 months a year. The latest tangible expression is the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, a brand new temple of wellness.

Another layer of the Springs onion is the enduring link to the military, deeply ingrained in who we are and dating back to 1942.

The Olympic layer that was added by the location of the Olympic Training Center here has grown with the addition of USOPC headquarters, the many governing bodies of Olympic sports and next week, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Anniversaries, as Mayberry points out, are great times to think not only about the past, but also about the future.

The next layer, with any luck, will be space-related, demarcated by Space Force, Space Command, the Space Symposium and a burgeoning space defense economy.

“I absolutely believe that wherever we're going in the future is going to be influenced by some of these enduring character traits, or principles, or approaches to city building,” says Maybery.

Wherever we’re headed, let’s hope our 150th birthday celebration can reanimate our original core for us in the meantime. A city needs wings, but also roots.

That core may have been expressed best by Palmer himself in a terrific speech he gave on the 25th anniversary of Colorado Springs’ birth:

“… As long as the sense of beauty exists in men and they continue to want healthy and happy homes … there will exist a goodly number among those who are not bound by other ties of place, who will come and build their homes in a locality where, in the words of Helen Hunt, 'the whole rounded horizon is full of beauty and grandeur.'”