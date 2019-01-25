VAIL — He came to Colorado from Ohio to celebrate his 40th birthday. But Michael Laush almost didn't survive the trip.
"It's a miracle I'm going to be here to celebrate my 40th birthday," Laush said.
Last weekend, Laush and his friend were enjoying a day of skiing at Vail Ski Resort. Laush remembers the lift ride to the top of a trail, but nothing more.
Friends say Laush took a hard fall, then got up and skied a short distance before crashing again. This time, he landed upside down in a large hole, where snow buried the skier - who is 6-feet, 6-inches tall.
Rescuers then went to work, digging Laush out of the snow.