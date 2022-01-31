A deadly bar fight in Colorado Springs in early January might have started because of "a look," according to an affidavit.
Nearly 20 people were involved in a fight at El Campesino early Jan. 10 when a man shot to death Sergio Suarez-Gonzalez, 33, the affidavit says. It was the third of six homicides so far this year, police said.
The suspected shooter, identified as Marco Antonio Barcelo Jr., 26, is accused of first-degree murder. He is being held in El Paso County jail without bond, records show.
A bouncer at the Mexican restaurant and bar who had just ended his shift told police he was having drinks with a regular customer when the fight broke out. He said the incident started after "a look" was exchanged between two men from separate groups, the affidavit says.
The document states that Barcelo took off his blue LaDainian Tomlinson football jersey and said, "If he (expletive) wants it, he can get it." He was told by the bouncer to calm down. He left with his jersey and jacket, but witnesses told police that Barcelo returned from his truck with a handgun.
The fight between the two groups started minutes before the restaurant was closing and escalated with a large "pile" of people on the ground, the affidavit says. Several people were injured and bloodied during the fight.
One of the restaurant owners told police he believed Barcelo and his brother Alex started the fight, the affidavit said. It also stated that the brothers were seen hitting Suarez-Gonzalez and putting him in a chokehold at one point.
"After a few moments passed," the affidavit states, "(Barcelo) brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and fired one round into the air. (The bouncer), along with multiple other patrons, ran toward the front entrance to the restaurant in an attempt to get to safety."
The bouncer told police he saw Suarez-Gonzalez attempting to stand up from his knees when Barcelo allegedly pointed a gun at Suarez-Gonzalez's head, the document states. The bouncer heard two more gunshots as he fled the restaurant.
After the shots were fired, the Barcelo brothers left, the affidavit states. Several witnesses identified Marco Barcelo as the shooter, and he was arrested Jan. 11.
Barcelo's preliminary hearing is set for March 18.