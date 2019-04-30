SNOW FEATURE
Deer climb the hill by the entrance to Garden of the Gods as snowy weather hit parts of Colorado Springs on Thursday May 18, 2017. Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette.

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE
Winter storms during spring months are not uncommon in the Pikes Peak region. Take a look at this breakdown of past storms that hit the region with significant snow accumulations from NOAA's Storm Events Database.

On May 9, 2013, a low pressure system brought heavy snow to the Pikes Peak region. Parts of Teller County received more than 8 inches of snow, and about 30 inches of snow accumulated on the summit of Pikes Peak.

On May 11, 2014, a strong spring storm produced up to 6 inches of snow at Monument and Rye. Seven to 9 inches fell over Beulah and 10 inches accumulated in Leadville. Eleven inches of snow totaled in Westcliffe and a foot of snow accumulated near Texas Creek. Over a foot of snow dropped four miles west of Westcliffe.

WEATHER SNOW
Firefighters work the scene of a two car injury accident that was one of many that slowed traffic on I-25 at the Monument exit north of Colorado Springs, Colo. as a spring snowstorm swept through Colorado Sunday, May 11, 2014. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette
From April 15 to April 16 in 2015, a strong and slow moving storm dumped heavy snow over portions of southern Colorado. The higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and eastern Sawatch Range received well over a foot of snow. Up to 9 inches of snow accumulated at the Air Force Academy. A foot of snow fell in Woodland Park and 16 to 19 inches fell in parts of Chaffee County. Leadville saw up to 22 inches of snow during this storm.

About a year later in 2016, a slow-moving storm produced impressive snow amounts across many areas of southern Colorado from April 15 to April 17. Some of the higher snow totals included 6 to 9 inches in the northern San Luis Valley; 10 to 20 inches from Walsenburg to northern El Paso County; and 20 to 30 inches accumulated throughout Monument, Westcliffe, Texas Creek, Woodland Park and Huerfano County.

David Bartholdi clears his driveway Saturday morning, April 16, 2016, after a spring storm had dumped more than a foot of snow on Woodland Park over night and into the morning. Bartholdi, who moved to Colorado in September, said he had seen more snow storms since moving to Colorado then he had seen in his life in Texas. Ã¢Â€ÂœIÃ¢Â€Â™m the only guy from Texas who owns a snow blower,Ã¢Â€Â the 55-year-old said. Snow is expected into Sunday along the Front Range of Colorado. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
David Bartholdi clears his driveway Saturday morning, April 16, 2016, after a spring storm had dumped more than a foot of snow on Woodland Park over night and into the morning. Bartholdi, who moved to Colorado in September, said he had seen more snow storms since moving to Colorado then he had seen in his life in Texas. "Im the only guy from Texas who owns a snow blower," the 55-year-old said. Snow is expected into Sunday along the Front Range of Colorado. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado. We can wear shorts in December and can bet on a snowstorm in May. Unfortunately for Air Academy High School seniors, the May snowstorm fell on their graduation day. Allison Megyeri shields herself from the snow with her graduation gown while running into Clune Arena on the Air Force Academy for the Air Academy High School 2017 graduation ceremony Thursday, May 18, 2017. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
From May 17 to 19, 2017, an unseasonably cold system produced snow amounts of more than 10 inches across the higher elevations of the Mosquito and eastern Sawatch ranges. Throughout Lake, Teller and El Paso counties, up to 6 inches fell in Woodland Park and at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Eights inches accumulated in Black Forest and Leadville, and 10 inches of snow fell in Monument.

