Winter storms during spring months are not uncommon in the Pikes Peak region. Take a look at this breakdown of past storms that hit the region with significant snow accumulations from NOAA's Storm Events Database.
On May 9, 2013, a low pressure system brought heavy snow to the Pikes Peak region. Parts of Teller County received more than 8 inches of snow, and about 30 inches of snow accumulated on the summit of Pikes Peak.
On May 11, 2014, a strong spring storm produced up to 6 inches of snow at Monument and Rye. Seven to 9 inches fell over Beulah and 10 inches accumulated in Leadville. Eleven inches of snow totaled in Westcliffe and a foot of snow accumulated near Texas Creek. Over a foot of snow dropped four miles west of Westcliffe.
From April 15 to April 16 in 2015, a strong and slow moving storm dumped heavy snow over portions of southern Colorado. The higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region and eastern Sawatch Range received well over a foot of snow. Up to 9 inches of snow accumulated at the Air Force Academy. A foot of snow fell in Woodland Park and 16 to 19 inches fell in parts of Chaffee County. Leadville saw up to 22 inches of snow during this storm.
About a year later in 2016, a slow-moving storm produced impressive snow amounts across many areas of southern Colorado from April 15 to April 17. Some of the higher snow totals included 6 to 9 inches in the northern San Luis Valley; 10 to 20 inches from Walsenburg to northern El Paso County; and 20 to 30 inches accumulated throughout Monument, Westcliffe, Texas Creek, Woodland Park and Huerfano County.
From May 17 to 19, 2017, an unseasonably cold system produced snow amounts of more than 10 inches across the higher elevations of the Mosquito and eastern Sawatch ranges. Throughout Lake, Teller and El Paso counties, up to 6 inches fell in Woodland Park and at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Eights inches accumulated in Black Forest and Leadville, and 10 inches of snow fell in Monument.