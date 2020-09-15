The Nuggets went 1-3 vs. the Lakers during the regular season. LeBron James did not play in the only game the Nuggets won, but Denver's reserves held their own in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles in the only game played since the NBA restart.
Lakers 124, Nuggets 121
(Aug. 12)
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left and the Lakers beat Denver to snap a three-game losing streak.
James threw an inbounds pass to Anthony Davis, who flipped it to Kuzma on the right wing for the game-winner as the clock ran down.
The Lakers, outplayed down the stretch by Denver's bench, got 29 points and 12 assists from James, who hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Davis had 27 points and Kuzma 25.
Nikola Jokic played 26 minutes for Denver and Jamal Murray played 25. James and Davis each played 38 minutes for the Lakers.
Lakers 120, Nuggets 116, overtime
(Feb. 12)
Denver: James posted his 12th triple-double of the season and Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime.
The Nuggets were the hottest team in the league, having won six of seven.
Jokic had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points.
Nuggets 128, Lakers 104
(Dec. 22, 2019)
Los Angeles: Paul Millsap scored 21 points and the Nuggets dominated the second half in defeating the Lakers, who were without James.
"Our last homestand gave us confidence to come on the road and win," Millsap said. "We have so many weapons."
The Nuggets had six players in double figures. Gary Harris added 19 points, Jokic had 18 points, Malik Beasley had 16 points and Will Barton III had 14 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who pulled away to a 23-point lead early in the fourth.
"It feels good to get a win in L.A. even if LeBron wasn't playing," Jokic said
Lakers 105, Nuggets 96
(Dec. 3, 2019)
Denver: Davis, ailing from flu-like symptoms, took an IV at halftime and then scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter to lead the Lakers.
James also had 25 points, with nine assists.
Murray scored 22 points and Millsap had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jokic added 13 points and eight assists. Denver shot 40.7% and failed to reach 100 points for the second straight game.