In January, 2013, 55-year-old newspaper editor and dog lover Becky Baker discovered a lump in her left breast. She didn’t schedule a mammogram and she didn’t tell anyone — not her family, and not her doctor.
When denial became impossible, guilt stepped in to negotiate her silence.
“Our life was perfect and I didn’t want to mess it up,” she later admitted to her husband, Rick, when he asked why she’d maintained the secret, even as the disease began to rampage through her body and turn her bones to eggshells.
The reality, she knew, would change everything. And it did.
Before Becky was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, Rick Baker’s understanding of the disease could be summed up in “a pink ribbon on a football in the NFL in October.”
“I didn’t know anything about it. I’m a guy,” he said.
Today, he is an “unfortunate” expert on the disease and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars paying for strangers nationwide to get breast cancer screenings, living out a vow he made to Becky just before her death.
“She said, ‘I’m just sad no one’s going to remember my name,’” Rick said.
He promised her name would never be forgotten.
“And that’s what I’m doing, what I will keep doing,” he said. “I couldn’t save Becky, but I can try to save other women, as many as I can.”
One in eight women face challenge
According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 U.S. women at some point in life will develop an invasive form of breast cancer, the nation’s second leading cause of cancer deaths among women.
Screenings are the best way to detect the disease in its earliest and most treatable stages, but the percentage of U.S. women undergoing such regular exams has begun to slip in recent years.
One survey by the nonprofit Society for Women’s Health Research found that while four out of five women agree annual mammograms are an important part of health maintenance, only 54% actually got screened.
Once a woman turns 50, prevailing medical advice is that she can scale back to screenings every two years. Such a gap can potentially allow an aggressive cancer to establish a lethal toehold, though.
“Becky’s cancer metastasized to Stage 4 in just 12 months,” Rick said.
Like up to 75% of women who develop breast cancer, his wife had no family history of the disease and likely considered herself to be at lower risk.
As the cancer progressed, though, the truth came out.
Less than a year after she found the lump, Becky was shopping with Rick at a Costco near their home in Winston-Salem, NC, when she accidentally rammed her toe into the grocery cart. She fell to the floor crying and writhing in pain, and told her husband they needed to get to an emergency room.
“All you did was stub your toe,” he remembers saying. Becky insisted.
A specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center delivered the news: Becky had multiple compression fractures, four fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and hip, injuries that were the calling cards of a cancer that had metastasized throughout her body and, most likely, would kill her within three months.
“Get your affairs in order,” was the doctor’s advice.
Rick knew nothing about breast cancer, but he did know his wife. Also, that doctors aren’t gods. He was livid at what he saw as a cavalier and destructive practice, stamping patients with an expiration date that could rob them of hope, of the will to live.
“You’re not going to die in three months,” he told Becky. “You’re just not.”
She didn’t, despite going against medical advice and choosing to discontinue chemo and radiation treatment.
For the Bakers, the future again became a topic of discussion. No one knew how long Becky would live, but the couple vowed to do everything they could to make the time last, and count.
Attitude, food and faith
They initiated a lifestyle overhaul they called Laff2Live, with “laff” an acronym for “lifestyle, attitude, food and faith.” Out went the fast food, diet sodas and now petty-seeming concerns that had once claimed so much bandwidth.
“Everything that we were doing before had to change,” said Rick, who helped make sure the attitude component got daily reinforcement. “Every morning we woke up and I said, ‘What’s happening?’ And she said, ‘Today is not the day I die.’”
Becky devoted her remaining time to Rick, Laff2Live, and to telling every woman who might be listening to get a mammogram, evening starting a website to share her story and encourage screenings.
She was 58 when she died on Easter Sunday, 2017, more than three years into a future doctors had told her she wouldn’t get.
Rick immediately got to work fulfilling his promise.
He’d spent his life in media, publishing conservative tabloids in North Carolina and Colorado, and even writing a few books. Getting a foundation off the ground was new territory, though, so he decided to roll on instinct
“I threw up a very cheap website that just said, if you want a free mammogram, give me your name, the town you live in, your email address and phone number,” said Rick, who used the check from Becky’s $1 million life insurance policy to launch the foundation that bears her name.
He bought an attention-grabbing Nissan GTR, and with some help from NASCAR upped the wow factor with boosted horsepower and a custom wrap featuring the foundation's logo. He also added the message to T-shirts, baseball caps, and 50,000 ink pens he planned to deposit, like a breast cancer awareness Johnny Appleseed, as he barnstormed the nation.
“Everywhere I went, I dropped a handful of pens. I was going through hundreds of pens a day,” said Rick.
Between may 2017 and the end of 2018, he drove almost 40,000 miles through 37 states.
“When I’d get gas in this car, I’d come out from dropping pens off and there’s always a crowd of people taking videos, pictures. So it really became the face of the foundation,” he said.
He also ran full-page ads sharing Becky's story and the foundation’s offer of free exams in national newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune.
One of them caught the eye of a famous actress (who shall remain unnamed). She called Rick to say the ad had moved her to tears, and also inspired her to get her first mammogram.
“She said they found cancer, caught it early,” Rick said. “It saved her life.”
Connecting women to care
Like Becky, many of those who call to request a free exam admit that fear has stood between them and steps to take charge of their health.
“I've booked hundreds of appointments over the last three years for women who never showed up,” said Rick, who's 66.
He can’t forget those numbers, but they aren’t the ones that keep him going.
“When I first started out, I drove all over the country and kept waiting for someone to call. Then, the phone rings,” he said. “It was in Kansas City, and the lady said, ‘I got a pen that said free mammograms and went to the site. May I please have one?’”
The foundation helps connect a woman with a clinic near where she lives, and only steps back in to pick up the bill.
“He’s just making sure women — and even males — out there who are on the fence of going to get one, but saying ‘Hey, I don’t have insurance, how am I going to be able to do this without going out of pocket?’” said Cynthia Smith, of the women’s center at Colorado Springs Imaging, which recently began working with the foundation to offer free screenings. “There aren’t a lot of women’s community services out there where it’s a foundation putting 100% of their money towards women, and this foundation does that. The goosebumps get me every time I hear their story.”
The foundation earned the top rating for transparency on Guidestar, the nonprofit arbiter of charitable integrity. By law, its executive director must earn an annual salary, so Rick pays himself a dollar.
“Because of the Becky Baker Foundation, you don’t have to feel hopeless. You can feel like somebody cares, and at least understand your situation,” said Steve Philpy, of the Springs Integrated Health Solutions, which offers thermography screenings that use infrared imaging to see heat patterns and blood flow that can indicate potential tumor development.
"If it’s nothing ... then, man, does that put your mind at rest," Philpy said. "And if not, at least this gets you to a point where you can decide what you want to do in the next step, if there is one."
To date, the Becky Baker Foundation has paid for more than 2,000 breast cancer screenings, around the nation and in Colorado Springs.
Since the beginning, Rick has used his own money to fund everything — about $400,000 worth of exams — but expanding the mission to a scope that will have the kind of impact he wants required a philosophy shift, he said.
Last December, the now-Springs-based foundation was granted federal nonprofit status, which means it could begin accepting donations to underwrite what’s been, up ‘til now, a personal calling.
The budget for this year is $2 million, and the goals are “lofty,” said Rick, who left Saturday for the second leg of this year's #Race4Prevention tour, which will take him to Pebble Beach.
In 2020, Rick hopes to give away 10,000 mammograms and thermograms.
By 2027, he wants that number to be a million.
Those who receive the free screenings also get a packet of information with a video and wisdom about the importance of adopting healthy habits.
Rick knows how vital breast cancer screenings are, but he also believes the lifestyle changes that bought Becky extra time could help other women avoid developing the disease altogether.
“I want to change the national conversation from breast cancer awareness to breast cancer prevention,” he said. “The best way to beat breast cancer is to not get it.”