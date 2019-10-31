STERLING — A September fundraiser that brought kettle corn, snow cones and a slip-and-slide into one of the state’s most secure prisons only turned “inappropriate,” according to the facility’s warden, when four of his female staffers decided to let several inmates pick them up and drop them into a dunk tank.
“That was a lapse in judgment,” said Sterling Correctional Facility Warden Jeff Long.
9Wants to Know obtained a series of videos documenting the dunk tank drops after submitting an open records request with the Colorado Department of Corrections.
“This was not something that was preapproved by the warden and was not authorized,” said DOC spokesperson Annie Skinner.
It all took place Sept. 7 on the prison grounds of Sterling Correctional Facility during a fundraiser for the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation. Inmates at Sterling helped raise more than $10,000.