Fifty-five years ago, on Sunday of Labor Day weekend 1968, Bob Loevy arrived in Colorado Springs from his hometown of Baltimore to begin teaching political science at Colorado College. Eleven years later, on Jan. 1, 1979, Tom Cronin, who grew up in the Boston area, began his long association with CC.

Without doing any formal research, here off the top of our heads are some major events that have occurred in William Jackson Palmer's fair city in the 55 years since the first one of us got here:

1. The city took over ownership and operation of the city bus system. Extra buses were borrowed from a city in Iowa to get the public bus system started (1972).

2. The historic Chief movie theater downtown, previously the Burns Theater for dramatic and musical productions, was torn down and replaced with a bank parking lot (1973).

3. The school and parklands dedication ordinance was adopted. It required housing developers to donate land for future schools and city parks (1973).

4. The Broadmoor West, a major addition to the luxury Broadmoor Hotel, was built on the west side of the hotel's lake and included a gourmet restaurant (1974).

5. The private and public revitalization of Old Colorado City created a thriving arts district with trendy shops and stylish restaurants (mid-1970s).

6. El Paso County built Centennial Hall, a building downtown with an auditorium for county commissioner meetings as well as the motor vehicle and elections offices (1976).

7. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) relocated from New York to Colorado Springs, along with 25 national governing bodies of various sports. Colorado Springs became the home of Team USA (1978).

8. El Paso Community College, the junior college in Colorado Springs, was renamed Pikes Peak Community College (1978).

9, The old El Paso County Courthouse was saved from demolition and recycled as the new home of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (1979).

10. Colorado Springs voters amended the city charter to have the mayor elected citywide by a popular vote of the people. Previously, the mayor was elected from the City Council. Robert Isaac, known as “Mayor Bob,” was the city’s first popularly elected mayor (1979).

11. Despite much opposition, the Broadmoor and Skyway neighborhoods were annexed into Colorado Springs (1980).

12. The Pikes Peak Center provided a beautiful new concert hall for the Colorado Springs Symphony as well as dance programs and Broadway musicals (1982). Later, the Symphony was replaced by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

13. In an effort to discourage population growth, citizens petitioned onto the election ballot the “de-annexation” of a major housing/shopping center/offices project known as Northgate. The measure regarding the project near the north entrance to the Air Force Academy was defeated at the polls (1986).

14. The El Pomar Foundation was forced by a tax agreement to sell The Broadmoor hotel to the Oklahoma Publishing Co. (1988). The hotel is now owned by the Anschutz family of Denver.

15. The Manitou Incline Railway, a tourist cable railway up Mount Manitou, closed. The abandoned right of way became a well-known and challenging mountain climb on foot (1990).

16. Ski Broadmoor closed due to rising insurance costs (1991).

17. Douglas Bruce persuaded Colorado Springs voters to approve TABOR (the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights). All tax increases would have to be approved by the voters, and strict limits were placed on the growth of the city budget (1991).

18. One year later, Bruce persuaded the entire state of Colorado to adopt TABOR, thereby putting strict limits on state revenues and expenditures (1992).

19. A new and enlarged airport terminal, with 17 gates for passengers to enter aircraft, was built in Colorado Springs (1994). It was subsequently named for former Mayor Bob Isaac.

20. The Garden of the Gods Visitor Center opened at the 30th Street entrance to Garden of the Gods park. Money raised from food sales and gift shop sales is used to maintain and protect the park (1995).

21. Hibbard's department store closed in downtown Colorado Springs after 82 years in business at that location (1996).

22. Walmart opened its big store on 8th Street (1997).

23. Interstate 25 was rebuilt through Colorado Springs, expanded from four lanes to six lanes, with noise walls installed along the west side (1998).

24. Falcon Air Force Station, a space command facility, was renamed Schriever Space Force Base for Bernard Schriever, known as the father of U.S. missile and space operations (1998).

25. The Colorado Springs World Arena, now The Broadmoor World Arena, was built. It became a major venue for ice hockey, traveling shows, the circus, and high school graduations (1999).

26. The Austin Bluffs Parkway bridge over Union Boulevard was completed, thereby relieving a major traffic bottleneck (2008).

27. Costco opened up two stores in Colorado Springs (2008 and 2009).

28. El Paso County bought the former Intel computer chip factory building in Colorado Springs and turned it into the Citizens Service Center (2010).

29. Voters approved a charter amendment that ended city manager government in the city and replaced it with the strong-mayor form of government (2010).

30. Steve Bach was elected the first strong mayor in Colorado Springs history. His City for Champions program brought major facilities such as a new soccer stadium downtown and a new ice hockey arena and events center at Colorado College (2011).

31. The Waldo Canyon wildfire, spread by high winds, destroyed many homes and killed two people in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood (2012).

32. The Black Forest wildfire destroyed many homes and killed two people in the Black Forest area north of Colorado Springs (2013).

33. Former Colorado Attorney General and El Paso County District Attorney John Suthers was elected to be the second strong mayor of Colorado Springs. He had the voters approve a tax increase to repair and improve streets and roads throughout the city (2015).

34. The Ent Center for the Arts, a performing arts center and art gallery, opened at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2018).

35. Pikes Peak Community College became Pikes Peak State College (2022).

36. The Union Printers Home building, operated as a retirement home, closed after a patient wandered outdoors in cold weather and froze to death. Developers bought the building and are working on plans to preserve and repurpose this institution.

37. In 1968, the population of the Colorado Springs metropolitan area was 181,000 people. In 2023, the population is 693,000 people. That means 512,000 were added to the population in the 55 years since one of us first arrived here.

38. Over the 55 years, downtown movie theaters closed one by one while multiscreen cineplexes, such as Tinseltown, opened in outlying areas. Also, there was a steady stream of new city parks, such as Ute Valley Park, Sondermann Park, Goose Gossage Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, and America the Beautiful Park downtown. Major economic activity in east Colorado Springs moved from Academy Boulevard to Powers Boulevard.