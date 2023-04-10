Everybody has them. Simply put, pronouns are words that refer to a person without using that person’s name: I, you, we, he, she, they. The way society views the use of pronouns has changed over time, leading to the debate we see in Colorado Springs School District 11.

Below are some pronoun etiquette basics, according to LGBTQ+ experts:

• People have traditionally identified themselves using he/him and she/her pronouns. However, a shift in the ways society thinks about gender has given way to more inclusive forms of identification. People who feel they don’t quite fit into the confines of traditional gender might instead identify as they/them, otherwise known as nonbinary, although there are many other ways of identifying one’s self such as ve/ver or ze/hir. Some people might also use a mixture of different pronouns, in which case you can alternate between them referring to that person.

• Don’t assume a person’s gender. Gender expression — the outward ways in which people present themselves through behavior or clothing — does not necessarily indicate one’s gender identity. Intentionally or unintentionally referring to somebody by the wrong pronouns is known as misgendering and can lead to low self-esteem and mental health issues.

• Introducing yourself with your pronouns can create a safe space for trans or nonbinary people to do the same. Experts say this opens a window for those who otherwise might not feel comfortable sharing their pronouns or might fear hostility toward their identities. Sharing one’s own pronouns is a way of demonstrating support for people of all identities.

• If you accidentally call a person by the wrong pronouns, don’t make a spectacle of the situation. Instead, swiftly apologize and move on. Excessively expressing your guilt over the mistake can make the person feel more uncomfortable than simply apologizing and getting their pronouns right in the future.

Sources: The Trevor Project, Medical News Today, GLAAD