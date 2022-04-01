Tomfoolery began early Friday and didn’t let up for April Fools' 2022, a year that many thought needed a little levity.
Pranks flew far and wide, from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announcing the nation’s first PGA-certified golf course built at over 14,000 feet atop Pikes Peak to the Downtown Partnership saying it was creating a new zipline as a form of transit around the core of Colorado Springs.
The news from Gov. Jared Polis’ office was that he was taking lessons to be a cliff diver at the Casa Bonita Mexican restaurant in Lakewood, which is reportedly scheduled to reopen in December after closing for dining in March 2020.
Colorado State Patrol released a video on Twitter titled, “We tell you which law you’re allowed to break today.”
“A little known law, found in Colorado statue… somewhere in the back, says if the first day of April happens to fall on a Friday, there’s a specific driving law you’re allowed to break,” a trooper sitting in his patrol car says. “You still need to buckle up, drive sober, follow the speed limit — but for one day you’re allowed to bleep, bleep, bleep… just for April 1st. Then it’s back to normal.”
The video had about 3,000 views as of midmorning.
It’s the first time at least in recent history for the city of Colorado Springs to join in the day’s frivolity, said chief communications officer Jamie Fabos.
“I don’t think we’ve ever done it before,” she said. “We took a cue from a lot of other government organizations and just decided to get in on the fun.”
City staff wanted news that was “just wild enough that no one would fall for it,” she said.
The top idea — that the mayor would run down Tejon Street alongside longhorn cattle during the annual drive before the Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo — was nixed because it sounded too believable, Fabos added.
Instead, Suthers said in a news release he planned to play a round of golf “as soon as the snow melts” at the new nine-hole course on Pikes Peak, where springtime golfers would be issued neon-colored golf balls to account for wind and snow.
The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex would be used as the clubhouse, which Suthers explained, “with 12,000 square feet to fill, we were really looking to get a bang for our buck.”
The city would grind up to 36 tons of Pikes Peak granite to create the “world’s highest” sand traps, according to the announcement, and golfers would have customized handicaps by PGA Colorado, for extreme terrain, altitude, thin air and wildlife.
“Of course, we would never do any of that on Pikes Peak,” Fabos said. “We hope everyone got a good laugh.”
The announcement for Springs Urban Zipline from Downtown Partnership’s President and CEO Susan Edmondson said the new “micro-mobility” would “ease traffic congestion and get people to their destination with a sense of adventure” and “exemplify the rugged outdoor lifestyle we’re famous for here in Colorado Springs.”
Aravaipa Running released information on “the inaugural running of The Incline Tumble,” a 3-kilometer mass race up and down the Manitou Incline that “will have not only your lungs bursting, your quads quivering but likely you sh**ing your pants on the harrowing descent back down while passing the rest of the field.”
Participants would race up the 2,744 steps and 2,000 feet of elevation gain to the top of the Manitou Incline before taking an optional shot of whiskey or Red Bull.
The FatteE Bikers company of Denver boasted of a successful launch of a fat-tire electric cargo bike into space, where it was going to orbit the sun for 557 days.
OutThereColorado, a publication of The Gazette, carried spoof stories on “An even bigger big blue photo frame being added in Garden of the Gods Park" and how an ancient shark species is being reintroduced after residents voted to do so.
And in every newsroom across the country, editors like John Boogert, managing editor of The Gazette, issued a warning similar to this: “Folks, please note that this April 1. Be wary as hell. I've seen too many pranks get printed by other outlets, hence the warning.”