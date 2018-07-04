A Fourth of July without fireworks doesn’t mean a Fourth of July without fun.
As drought conditions and wildfires prompted several communities to scrap fireworks shows across Colorado and the Pikes Peak region, many people still found ways to enjoy the holiday.
At Manitou Springs’ Soda Springs Park, several hundred gathered Wednesday afternoon for a free concert by local favorite Woodshed Red while also enjoying lunches they packed or food and beer they bought from vendors.
Manitou officials canceled their fireworks last week, joining Palmer Lake, Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. Cañon City, Breckenridge, Telluride, Buena Vista, Vail, Durango, Ouray and Silverton are among other communities that had canceled shows.
But some at Soda Springs Park didn’t mind.
“We came for the music,” said Ruthie Pawelski of Colorado Springs. “We don’t care necessarily about the fireworks, although I do love fireworks.”
Her friend, Ronda Riley of Colorado Springs, said they particularly wanted to hear Woodshed Red, which performed its mix of rock, bluegrass, funk and blues despite the theft of $25,000 worth of musical equipment last month from a trailer in Old Colorado City.
“We’re disappointed” about the lack of fireworks, Riley said. “But we’re primarily here for Woodshed Red.”
Fires burning across Colorado also made fireworks seem less important on this Fourth of July.
“Our state is on fire,” Riley said. “We can’t, like, throw a fit. And a fire (2012’s Waldo Canyon fire) came really close to Manitou a few years ago.”
Karen and Bill Adams of Colorado Springs, who also came to hear Woodshed Red, said they own about 40 acres near Florissant in Teller County, where the High Chateau fire is burning. The Adamses don’t have a home or other structure on the property — just an RV, which is safe.
“We’ve been watching the High Chateau fire very closely,” Karen said. “It’s fine with us that there are no fireworks. Some friends of ours have been evacuated up there, but so far our area hasn’t been evacuated. But it’s still scary.”
Neal and Hershey Brautigan brought their daughter Julia, 7, and 9-month-old puppy, Darla, to Soda Springs Park and admitted they were disappointed the fireworks had been canceled. They planned to head to Colorado Springs later in the day to catch the pyrotechnics at Memorial Park.
“The fireworks are the main attraction,” Hershey said of the Fourth of July.
Still, the Brautigans said they know that fire danger is a grave concern.
“It’s kind of sad that we’re celebrating (the Fourth of July), but others are mourning,” Hershey said of residents who’ve lost homes.
Earlier Wednesday, the 15th annual pancake breakfast sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 149 in the Falcon area drew at least 500 hungry visitors — and maybe as many as 800 — to the Woodmen Hills Recreation Center, Scoutmaster Darrell Gull said. Many wore patriotic-themed T-shirts, ball caps and bandanas.
Under sunny skies, 50 to 65 troop members, parents and volunteers served up all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice. The price was right; just $6 for adults and $4 for children, while kids 4 and younger ate for free.
The event, a fundraiser for Troop 149, drew visitors from the Falcon area as well as Colorado Springs. It ran from 7 to 11 a.m., but some troop members and volunteers arrived about 5 p.m. Tuesday to begin setting up.
Jim Rickman, who lives in Colorado Springs, brought his 9-year-old son, Daniel, and 6-year-old daughter, Ema, to support the fundraising efforts.
“I love pancakes,” Daniel said. “It’s a pretty special treat when we get them on a weekday because my dad is usually gone on those days.”
“And,” his father added, “mom doesn’t usually make pancakes.”
Judy Laurie, her daughter Samantha Stinson and Samatha’s kids, 11-year-old Tucker and 7-year-old twins Ryker and Abigail, also came to support Troop 149. Samantha said her family, which lives in the Woodmen Hills area, sometimes travels on the Fourth of July but stayed home this year and came to the breakfast for the first time.
“We like to support the community,” Samantha said. “I like that it’s local.”
Ryker and Tucker had their own reasons.
“I likes pancakes,” Ryker announced.
And Tucker?
“It’s something to do instead of sleeping all day.”