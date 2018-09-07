Two female Fountain Police Department officers made history this week in earning the rank of lieutenant.
Lts. Tara Mallett and Missy Reynolds were promoted in a ceremony Tuesday, the first women to achieve the rank in Fountain. Another female officer, Shannon Daly, was promoted to sergeant.
“When I took over four years ago, there were zero females serving in any rank above corporal,” Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer said. “Now, we have four of them.”
Mallett also is the department’s first female sergeant, earning the rank quickly after Heberer took office. She has served with the department for more than 10 years and previously was an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy.
She will oversee the school resource program’s 10 officers, Heberer said. Mallet previously was a school resource officer.
“She’s someone that young schoolkids can look up to,” Heberer said.
Reynolds was a former Colorado Springs police sergeant with 15 years experience. When she transferred to Fountain three years ago, she started back at patrol, Heberer said, but soon rose to sergeant.
“She’s just a great cop, and she’s a cop’s cop,” Heberer said. “She does it right in a way that still brings respect to law enforcement.”
Heberer hopes the women serve as role models, reminding the other female officers in the department that it is possible to ascend the ranks. About 28 percent of the department is women who, with the promotions, make up about a third of the leadership, he said.
“That comes from how I was raised, it comes from my time in the Army,” Heberer said. “It just always proved to me that it’s about the character of the person — the best person for the job regardless of creed, religion, gender, ethnicity.
“We promote the right people.”