CALHAN - For many, the excitement of seeing an elephant in person is something to remember.
That moment is apparent in several fairgoers' eyes at the El Paso County Fair as kids and parents line up for a chance to sit on top of the huge animals for a ride.
Still, there's a sectioned-off area just outside the fair designed as a "free speech zone," which a couple of protesters get a lot of use out of.
"They're not thinking about how that elephant got there, how the elephant's been trained to actually give that ride," activist Tinya Duffey told 11 News when we asked why everyone else seemed ok with the rides.
Duffey said many elephants are trained with a tool called a bullhook, a baton-like stick that has a hook at one end, not unlike a fireplace poker. She said elephants are hit over and over to get them used to actually carrying people or performing.
The three elephants at the El Paso County Fair belong to the Franzen Bros. Circus.
They tell us they do not treat their animals that way.
"I can't vouch for anyone out else there, and I don't feel liable for what they do to their animals," Irene Franzen said.
The fair, which started July 14, ended Saturday.