A cool, sunny day is in store for the Pikes Peak region on Sunday, ahead of a work week likely to see mild temperatures and occasional rain showers.
A high near 60 is expected for Colorado Springs and higher elevations, with a steady wind around 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Similar conditions are expected for Monday, but with a 40 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms after noon in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park alike. The chance of rainfall continues across the rainfall through midnight, the forecast shows.
Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to Sunday’s forecast:
Tuesday — In Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, expect a high in the upper 60s or low 70s, with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny across the region, with a high near 78 in Colorado Springs and in the upper 60s in Woodland Park.
Thursday — A chance of rain or thunderstorms after noon returns across the region. The high in Colorado Springs is expected to be in the mid-70s, with slightly cooler temperatures in Teller County.
Friday — The forecast predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs, while showers are likely at higher elevations. Temperatures are likely to be in the mid-70s in the Colorado Springs and the upper 60s in Woodland Park.