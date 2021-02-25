The day after NASA’s successful landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars, I had the opportunity to interview Charles Duke, a former NASA astronaut, the pilot of Apollo 16, and the youngest person ever to walk on the Moon.
Now 86 years old, Duke spoke to the Washington Examiner about the importance of space exploration as a means to quench man’s eternal thirst for new horizons, new technology, and a better understanding of himself.
Duke was a test pilot who flew F-104 Starfighter jets in the Air Force. He holds a master’s degree in engineering from M.I.T. He is a born-again Christian. He was named Texan of the Year in 2020 and resides in New Braunfels, Texas.
Only 12 men have walked on the moon. Charlie Duke was one of them.