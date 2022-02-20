Rex and JoAnn Coffman have been ranching in Carbondale for more than 60 years.
The couple worked their dairy and beef cattle, raised their three kids on the land and eventually leased to other local ranchers.
According to JoAnn, the work was hard — but that never stopped them.
“You just got up early every day and did your job and went to bed at night and slept good, and kept on going,” she said.
Her husband agreed.
“You sit back after a day's work and admire what you've done and you’re happy about it,” he said.
Now in their 90s, the Coffmans recently sold their 141-acre homestead to the Aspen Valley Land Trust.
The Coffmans contributed more than $1.2 million toward the $6.5 million purchase. Garfield County and Pitkin County also helped fund the initial property purchase.
“We didn’t want to sell to any developers,” JoAnn said. “We did not want to spoil the green, green meadows.”
