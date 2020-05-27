Colorado's Arapahoe Basin reopened Wednesday after having the ski and snowboard season cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lift tickets were only to be sold to existing pass holders, including A-Basin, Ikon, Mountain Collective and Any Day passes.

A snowboarder rides under a near empty Lenawee Parks lift at Arapahoe Basin Wednesday, May 27, 2020, on the first day skiing returned to the Colorado Ski Area since have the state closed all areas in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arapahoe Basin allows 600 riders per day and everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Riders must enter a lottery online 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. two days before the date requested to ski. The winners are announced the following morning. Season passes and four-pack owners enter the lotttery for free and a limited number of daily tickets are sold for $99. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

In an online post Sunday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's chief operating officer, Al Henceroth, said, "This is going to be very different." 

The reopening rules are as follows:

1. Reservations are required.

2. Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas.

3. Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed.

"We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials," Henceroth wrote. "We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help."

Several Colorado counties had their health order variance requests approved in recent days to begin reopening dine-in services this week, but Arapahoe Basin's announcement is the first Colorado ski area to reopen.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered Colorado ski resorts to close on March 14 amid an outbreak of the disease in Aspen and other ski resorts traced to vacationers from Australia and other countries.

