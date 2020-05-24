After having the ski season cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado's Arapahoe Basin is planning on a limited reopening Wednesday.

Lift tickets will only be sold to existing pass holders, including A-Basin, Ikon, Mountain Collective and Any Day passes.

Although it's known as the ski area with "The Beach," which is an area of several parking spaces where skiers typically tailgate, Arapahoe Basin will have a different vibe when it opens Wednesday.

In an online post Sunday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's chief operating officer, Al Henceroth, said, "This is going to be very different."

The reopening rules are as follows:

1. Reservations are required.

2. Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas.

3. Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed.

"We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials," Henceroth wrote. "We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help."

Several Colorado counties had their health order variance requests approved to begin reopening dine-in services this week, but Arapahoe Basin's announcement is the first Colorado ski area to reopen.

Gov. Jared Polis ordered Colorado ski resorts to close on March 14 amid an outbreak of the disease in Aspen and other ski resorts traced to vacationers from Australia and other countries.

Read all the details at arapahoebasin.com/may27-reopening