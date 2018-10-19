Skiers and riders on Friday morning descended upon Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to ring in Colorado winter.
The Summit County slopes were the second to open in the state, following Wolf Creek Ski Area, which continues to run lifts on weekends only until more snow blankets the southwestern Colorado resort's terrain. A-Basin, meanwhile, will host enthusiasts seven days a week, making more snow and opening more runs.
On Friday, the area ran the Black Mountain Express, accessing the intermediate High Noon trail. On the other side of Loveland Pass, Loveland Ski Area will celebrate the start of the season Saturday, welcoming the first passengers of Chet's Dream at 8:30 a.m. The high-speed quad is the ski area's first.
A-Basin day passes at the window will be $85 for adults (ages 19-69), $70 for youths (15-18) and $41 for kids (6-14). Loveland's walk-up prices are $65 for adults, $31 for children.
Mark your calendars for these scheduled openings:
Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 19
Aspen Highlands: Nov. 22
Aspen Mountain: Dec. 8
Aspen Snowmass: Nov. 22
Beaver Creek: Nov. 21
Breckenridge: Nov. 9
Buttermilk Mountain: Dec. 8
Copper Mountain: Nov. 16
Crested Butte: Nov. 22
Echo Mountain: Nov. 23
Eldora: Nov. 22
Granby Ranch: Dec. 14
Howelsen Hill: Nov. 24
Loveland: Oct. 20
Keystone: Nov. 9
Monarch: Nov. 21
Powderhorn: Dec. 14
Purgatory: Nov. 17
Ski Cooper: Dec. 8
Ski Hesperus: Dec. 21
Steamboat: Nov. 21
Silverton: Nov. 24
Sunlight: Dec. 8
Telluride: Nov. 22
Vail: Nov. 16
Winter Park: Nov. 14
Wolf Creek: Oct. 13