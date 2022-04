Fremont and Custer counties have been without 911 services since Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Fremont County Emergency Management, the lines have been down since 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The public is asked to not call 911 "to test or check your phone."

Calls will be be routed to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, officials said. From there, they will be transferred back to Fremont County dispatchers.

