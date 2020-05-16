As of Saturday afternoon, 878 Coloradans have died directly of the coronavirus, and 314 others who had the disease, but died of other causes, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed.

The state health department announced Friday that it would begin differentiating between people whose deaths were directly attributed to COVID-19 and people who died with the disease, but not because of it, in the cumulative death tally.

According to the state, 21,633 Coloradans have tested positive for the coronavirus out of 123,422 who have been tested. There were 222 outbreaks at long-term facilities reported Saturday.

At least 36 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Friday afternoon, and 517 patients remain hospitalized, Colorado’s hospitals reported to the state.

In El Paso County, 83 people have died of the disease.

