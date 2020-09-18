An 81-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lake George on Thursday, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
The driver, Lewis Cannedy of Kansas City, Kan., was southbound on Park County Road 77, 5 miles north of U.S. 24, when he lost control of the Yamaha V-Star motorcycle in the left-hand curve of the road. Cannedy drove off the right side of the road; the bike rolled sideways and he was ejected, authorities reported.
Colorado State Patrol arrived at the crash around 2:07 p.m., officials said. Cannedy was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cannedy was wearing a helmet during the crash, the state patrol reported.