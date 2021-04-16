Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.