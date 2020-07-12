A newborn Alaska moose left orphaned by the death of his mother is set to become the latest addition to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

Zookeepers are “babyproofing” a moose enclosure in preparation for the arrival of the 8-week-old calf on Wednesday, the zoo said in a news release.

“He’s so small that he will likely be able to squeeze through or under some of the moose exhibit fencing, so we’ve been getting the exhibit ready for this young, inexperienced and excitable calf,” animal keeper Courtney Rogers said in a statement.

At 90 pounds, the unnamed calf was left in jeopardy at six days old, after his mother died outside Anchorage in what the zoo called an “animal-human conflict.” Unable to survive alone in the wild, he will be nursed by zookeepers, who plan to bottle-feed him for at least another month.

The calf joins the menagerie two months after the death of a 12-year-old Canada moose named Tahoma.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of only eight Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions in the United States to house a moose, the news release said. The zoo here pioneered care practices while housing Tahoma, including by devising nutritious moose diets and training for voluntary blood tests, hoof care and more.

Moose fans can witness the young moose’s journey home on Tuesday and Wednesday via Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

He will move into Rocky Mountain Wild’s moose exhibit when he arrives, and guests should be able to see him in the yard right away.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open under restrictions and with limited capacity. Advance e-tickets are required, and are currently offered through July 19. Additional dates will be available when allowed by Colorado Public Health.