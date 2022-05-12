Eight homes were destroyed by fire Thursday at Skylark Mobile Home Park, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire started as a single-structure blaze shortly before noon at the mobile home park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. The fire spread amid high winds with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

No injuries were reported, but Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the fire department said crews still needed to conduct secondary searches of the burnt mobile homes.

It was anticipated that the area could remain on evacuation orders into Thursday night while firefighters searched for and extinguished hot spots, McConnellogue said.

Crews battled 50-foot flames as 500-pound propane tanks used to heat mobile homes caught fire, McConnellogue said.

Jeff Mason, 32, evacuated with his 68-year-old mother and dog Sammie, after he heard "loud bangs" and "booms" outside and spotted propane tanks shooting flames into the air like "fire spouts."

EVACUATION ORDER for 3831 N Cascade Av; Skylark Mobile Home Park due to a structure fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. Please evacuate all of Skylark Mobile Home Park https://t.co/SGwx4OWCn4 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

"When I looked out the window I could feel the heat through the window from the fire across the street," Mason said

Mason said he and his mother didn't have a vehicle but gathered with others at the front of the mobile home park waiting for a van to transport them to Grace Baptist Church, where they were met by an American Red Cross Disaster Relief team providing waters, Gatorade and snacks.

Firefighters rescued one wet and soot-covered dog from a scorched mobile home, and more pets were seen roaming the area of the evacuation. Anyone who is missing a pet can contact The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, firefighters said.

The structure fire came during a Thursday when local fire crews were busy with at least two other grass fires around Colorado Springs.

Fire Marshal Brett Lacey praised the “awareness and behavior” of residents who quickly obeyed the evacuation order during the Akerman fire in the Stetson Hills neighborhood of northeast Colorado Springs, and implored residents across the city to remain vigilant in what could be a busy fire season.

“You’ve got to be prepared. You’ve got to be thinking about this,” Lacey said. “These fires are happening all over the city.”

Fires near the Colorado Springs Airport and near Cripple Creek in Teller County also forced evacuations Thursday.