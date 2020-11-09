Colorado Springs police identified the bicyclist killed Sunday afternoon as 74-year-old Richard Timberlake, according to a Monday news release.
Police said Timberlake was riding southbound on Centennial Boulevard and crossed multiple lanes of southbound traffic when he was struck by a Subaru about 12:30 p.m. at High Tech Way.
Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR responded to the crash and transported Timberlake to a hospital where he later died, according to the news release.
Police said they do not suspect excessive speed or impairment in the crash. No charges have been filed, but authorities are still investigating the crash.
This is the 42nd fatal traffic crash in the city this year. Also on Monday police released the name of a motorcyclist who died after losing control of his bike and crashed on Oro Blanco Drive Friday.
Kelvin D. Smith, 52, was headed north on Oro Blanco about 10 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle while riding at high speed. He ran off the right side of the road and was thrown from his bike.