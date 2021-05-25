A multi-agency task force on Tuesday arrested a Colorado Springs man on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to police.
Ronald Ray Hart, 72, faces two charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children task force, comprised of local detectives, sheriff’s deputies and federal agents, executed a search warrant at about 4:15 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of West Tyler Stret, officials said. After searching the home and conducting interviews, investigators found enough evidence to arrest Hart and take him to the El Paso County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
Sexual exploitation of a child is a felony in Colorado, punishable by up to 12 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to state criminal statutes.