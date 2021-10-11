Two Fountain councilwomen are vying to become the city’s next mayor this November, while a spate of contenders seek election to three open council seats — all with goals to address aging roads across the city and ensure the town maintains adequate water supply, among other priorities.

Term-limited Councilwoman Sharon Thompson, who represents Fountain’s first ward, will face at-large Councilwoman Detra Duncan to succeed term-limited Mayor Gabe Ortega in the role.

Thompson is a small business owner and former teacher first elected to the Fountain City Council nearly eight years ago.

She highlighted her work to make the city’s parks more accessible to residents, including those with disabilities, and helping improve specialized transportation rides for seniors. She also touted her work on the city’s long-range plans, which she said helps “ensure Fountain’s current economic stability and its future growth is beneficial to all of its citizens.”

Thompson said the relationships she’s built with residents, nonprofits and businesses while working on several local boards including the Economic Development Commission, Olde Town Steering Committee and the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will help her “identify long-term and short-term problems and solutions” for Fountain.

“The experiences and relationships that I developed within the city and regionally will help me as mayor … from day one,” she said, adding, “I bring the experience of a small business owner, a former teacher, community advocate and someone who asks the hard questions and is ready to put all that to use for the great community we already have.”

As mayor, Thompson said she would prioritize “sensible growth” while maintaining the city’s “hometown feel.” She also wants to expand Fountain’s recreation programs and improve road infrastructure as well as broadband access, parks and water.

Thompson’s challenger, Duncan, said she’ll provide fresh viewpoints and ideas if elected mayor.

She would be a “fresh and neutral pair of eyes that can provide new perspectives and ways of thinking that offer alternatives” to various issues Fountain faces, as well as “fresh ideas to ensure businesses are on the right track and the route to further success,” she said.

Duncan, 51, said her experience working with diverse people and her leadership and negotiating skills make her the best candidate for the position. With a Master of Public Health degree, the small business owner is also particularly equipped to “make sound leadership decisions” to lead the city through the pandemic, she said.

If elected mayor, Duncan said she would prioritize affordable housing to help teachers, first responders and young families better afford homes, and would work to make internet access more widely available.

She also wants to find solutions to water availability, including securing new water rights as the city continues growing.

“This is an ongoing issue that will always require monitoring from staff,” she said.

Chris Curl and Gordon Rick, both Army veterans, will face off in the race to represent Fountain’s first ward, which includes southern portions of the city.

Curl previously spent several years as a member of the Fountain Planning Commission and is the chairman of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. He’s running for City Council because he wanted to improve the community, he said.

“I believe I can look at the present and the future to improve our community because I am now a lifelong resident,” said Curl, 58, a Fountain resident since 1998 and a civilian employee at Fort Carson. “I can draw on a lot of life experiences to shape and develop plans and ideas.”

If elected, Curl said he would prioritize the city’s water needs; find new revenues to improve the city’s roads, parks and other public services; and improve community services like police, fire and education.

“I believe if you do not vote or get involved in our government or community, then you are not able to support the city of Fountain as much as you can,” he said.

Rick said his work as the city’s planning commission chairman and a member of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Community Advisory Committee, as well as his participation at City Council meetings, strategic planning sessions and budget workshops, have prepared him to lead in a new capacity.

“I want to work with residents to address our crumbling streets and curbs … and provide more recreational opportunities for our youth and our senior citizens,” he said.

Planning commissioner and electrician Cory Applegate will bid against opponent Marcia Gieck to represent Fountain’s third ward, which includes the northern parts of the city. Gieck, an educator at Divine Redeemer Catholic School, is the wife of term-limited Sam Gieck, who currently represents Ward 3, while Applegate is the son of at-large Councilman Richard Applegate.

Applegate, 30, said he will bring energy to the position that will “keep Fountain moving forward” and will listen to resident’s concerns and “engage with the community.”

If elected, Applegate said he wants to identify funding to address deteriorating road infrastructure, including utilities. Additionally, he wants to maintain funding for vital first response services and said he will work to bring another fire station equipped with an ambulance to the city’s east side to cut down on response times.

Gieck, 70, said her work on the planning commission and being the wife of a councilman have “familiarized” her with the “requirements and demands of the position.” Her “broad and varied” resume and volunteer work have also given her helpful experience with budgeting and studying building codes, variances and ordinances, she said.

If elected, Gieck said she wants to improve public safety and infrastructure and lead the city in responsible growth.

Candidate Frederick Hinton, who works with veterans and active-duty men and women with traumatic brain injuries, is running unopposed for election to an at-large council position.

Also an Army veteran, the 50-year-old said his ability to be “resilient throughout change and appreciate growth on many levels” has best equipped him to lead as a councilman.

Hinton said he wants to ensure Fountain has enough water to sustain current and future residents; improve infrastructure and assess future projects to guarantee they are needed and cost-efficient; make sure the city’s fire and police departments are adequately staffed to best protect residents; and encourage more commercial development to attract more businesses to Fountain.