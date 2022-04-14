UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.

The fire, dubbed the Mills Ranch Fire, is 10% contained, and is an estimated 7 acres in size, according to a spokeswoman with the Teller County Sheriff's Office. There are 10 agencies on scene, and eight residents have been impacted.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.:

I’m in Woodland Park where multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire.I haven’t seen much fire activity, but Teller County Deputies are going door-to-door evacuating nearby residents. pic.twitter.com/dT6tDAS72c — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinTV) April 14, 2022

UPDATE 3:30 p.m..:

Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area is under a pre-evacuation notice due to the fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday.

This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road Fire. Make preparations to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate dang — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 14, 2022

Evacuations have been ordered after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon north of Woodland Park.

At about 2:30 p.m. smoke was visible in the area of Mills Ranch Road. The neighborhood is about three miles north of Woodland Park.

Breaking Weather Alert: Wildfire burning north/northeast of Woodland Park near 516 Mills Ranch Road. A few homes have been evacuated in that area. Wind is blowing from west to east 20-40 mph. If you see smoke in the area, this is the fire producing it... #cowx pic.twitter.com/BhIUUYnuSj — Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) April 14, 2022

Shortly after 3 p.m., an evacuation order was tweeted by the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The evacuation area includes: area north of Mills Ranch Road one mile to east of Sour Dough Road to one mile past Lovell Gulch Road. "You should evacuate now," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

"Fire is on scene now, very windy. Cause of fire is still unknown. About 3-5 acres currently," a tweet from the Teller County Sheriff's Office read.