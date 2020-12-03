A single vehicle traffic crash on southbound Interstate 25 at the Garden of the Gods Road exit on Nov. 24 killed a 69-year-old man, police announced.
Robert Trenholm of Colorado Springs, was driving a Dodge pickup truck south on the interstate shortly before 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete lane divider twice and stopped in the center lane of traffic, Colorado Springs police said.
Trenholm was treated on scene by the Colorado Springs Fire Department and paramedics then hospitalized.
Trenholm, the only occupant in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police noted. He died Nov. 25 from his injuries.
Trenholm is the 46th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020, police said. There were 41 traffic fatalities in the city at this time last year.