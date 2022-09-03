More than 60 residents of an apartment complex have been displaced after a building caught fire late Friday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
Department officials said that 50 firefighters responded to a blaze at the Apex Apartments located at 6480 Olympic Park Point. The department first tweeted about the fire shortly before 11:40 p.m. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 90 minutes. The fire department said 64 residents were displaced from 34 apartments which were damaged by the fire.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation but Gazette news partner KKTV reported that fire officials believe it was sparked by a lightning strike.